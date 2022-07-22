3 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Markham Friday afternoon, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 2 p.m. to Woodbine and 14th avenues where a BMW vehicle and a delivery truck collided.

The male driver of the BMW reportedly suffered minor injuries, but the male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The male driver of the delivery truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

York Region paramedics told Global News three ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash.