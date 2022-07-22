Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Markham

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 4:19 pm
The scene of the crash at Woodbine and 14th avenues in Markham on Friday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Woodbine and 14th avenues in Markham on Friday. Global News

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Markham Friday afternoon, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 2 p.m. to Woodbine and 14th avenues where a BMW vehicle and a delivery truck collided.

Read more: Man dies after becoming trapped under vehicle following Toronto collision: police

The male driver of the BMW reportedly suffered minor injuries, but the male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The male driver of the delivery truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

York Region paramedics told Global News three ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagYork Regional Police tagMarkham tagYork Police tagMarkham crash tagWoodbine and 14th avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers