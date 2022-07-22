COVID-19 vaccine available for children under 5 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Children between the ages of six months and five years old are now officially eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan.

At 8 a.m. Friday morning, bookings for the vaccine opened up online: COVID-19 Vaccination | COVID-19 Vaccine | Government of Saskatchewan.

The province received a supply of around 13,000 doses of the vaccine in its first delivery on Thursday. A second shipment is expected to arrive in August. The arrival date is not available yet.

“They will be rolled out in a staged approach,” said Sheila Anderson, executive director of primary health care with SHA.

“Our goal is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible with the limited doses that we have on hand. We have about 50 sites across the province. We’ll be offering in a blended model of walk-ins and booked appointments.”

Clinics will start administering the vaccines on Friday or later, Anderson said.

However, pharmacists will not be able to provide immunizations for children under five. Instead, they will receive their vaccines via an SHA partnering agency provider.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for children below five, who until now could not be immunized against the virus. The vaccine will be administered in two doses. A second dose can be provided 28 days after receiving the first dose.

This means children under five will have to get two shots to be considered fully vaccinated. Anderson said that there are 70,000 children aged six months to four years in Saskatchewan.

“It is likely that the SHA will fully administer these 13,000 doses before the next vaccine delivery arrives in August,” the news release said.

Children who have had COVID-19 should wait eight weeks before getting the shot.

Immunocompromised children should wait four to eight weeks between doses. Other children should wait eight weeks between doses.

