Health

Quebec reports 15 more deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 1:05 pm
Quebec's 7th wave sees a rise in BA.5 variant of COVID-19
As Quebec's seventh wave continues, the new BA.5 variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain. The province's public health officials are encouraging people to be vigilant at crowded festivals and events, especially now that there are no mandatory public health rules to follow. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports – Jul 14, 2022

Quebec is reporting a drop in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, even as 15 more deaths linked to the disease are being added to the provincial tally.

The Health Department says there are 2,088 people hospitalized with the disease, 22 fewer than one day prior.

There are 54 people in intensive care, a drop of five.

Read more: Quebec premier says public health not recommending new measures to fight COVID wave

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province may be nearing a plateau.

But while the growth in new admissions has slowed, Boileau said officials aren’t yet sure when the numbers will go down.

He said the seventh wave of COVID-19 is driven by the BA.5 variant, which is less virulent but more contagious than previous strains.

