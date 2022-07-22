Menu

Consumer

Air Canada eyeing more U.S. flights with expanded United Airlines partnership

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2022 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Air Canada and WestJet make plans for more convenient travel' Air Canada and WestJet make plans for more convenient travel
With the aviation industry's rocky recovery over the past several months, the country's two largest air carriers are introducing new tools to make the travel experience more convenient for their customers. Travel expert Claire Newell joins Global News Morning to update the steps they are taking to fix the situation – Jul 7, 2022

Air Canada has signed a deal with United Airlines that expands the relationship between the companies in an effort to offer more flight options to the United States.

The airlines already co-operate in the transborder market.

Mark Galardo, senior vice-president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, says the deal marks a new phase in its relationship with United that will speed its recovery from the pandemic and strengthen both carriers.

Read more: Airline workers face insults, physical threats amid travel delays — ‘Worst I’ve ever seen’

Under the new agreement, the airlines will be able to co-ordinate their networks and schedules, a move they say will enable them to offer customers more choice.

Air Canada and United will also be able to sell seats on each other’s transborder flights and share revenue on flights between hub markets where regulatory authorities and antitrust requirements allow.

United and Air Canada are founding members of the Star Alliance network and a transatlantic joint business agreement with the Lufthansa Group.

Click to play video: 'Couple awarded $3000 after taking Air Canada to small claims court' Couple awarded $3000 after taking Air Canada to small claims court
Couple awarded $3000 after taking Air Canada to small claims court – Jul 9, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
