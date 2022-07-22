2 Saskatoon garage fires result in estimated $70K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews, who had been called Thursday evening to deal with a detached garage on fire, discovered that two garages, side by side, were actually ablaze.

Saskatoon Fire Department said crews received a call at 7:21 p.m. Thursday about a garage fire. Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and the Battalion Chief were dispatched.

“First arriving fire crews identified two garages on fire side by side,” Saskatoon Fire Department said. “All responding fire crews were assigned tactical duties by the Incident Commander. Extinguishment of the fire was initiated immediately (and) the fire was brought under control at 7:35 p.m.”

The department asked a fire investigator to attend, and crews checked for fire extension and hot spots.

“At 8:31 p.m., the incident commander turned the fire scene over to the fire investigator (and the) investigation has concluded and this fire is undetermined,” according to the release.

It was determined the fire originated with straw bales stored between the garages but examiners cannot determine whether the bales were lit on fire or whether internal heating occurred creating an opportunity for the straw bales to ignite.

Damage is estimated at $70,000.

