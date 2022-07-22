PSW facing charges in connection with jewelry stolen, pawned from clients

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are hoping to reunite stolen jewelry with proper owners following an arrest tied to one theft by a personal support worker from Welland, Ont.

Investigators say the 71-year-old personal support worker or PSW used her position to gain lawful entry into a client’s home and allegedly take property in the form of rings, chains and pendants.

“Detectives have successfully recovered the stolen jewelry in a local pawnshop and with assistance from the owner who provided closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the suspect,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

The PSW is facing charges of possessing and trafficking property obtained by crime.

Police believe there are more victims and investigators say those who may have been in the care of the PSW shoulld inspect their personal belongings.

Story continues below advertisement

In a web post, NRPS released images of some recovered jewelry for identification purposes and released the name of the accused.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Niagara police for more details.