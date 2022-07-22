Man sent to hospital after shooting on Hamilton Mountain

A 27-year-old man was sent to hospital following an evening shooting in a residential area on Hamilton Mountain.
Police say the man was struck by gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. near a townhouse complex Thursday night on Purnell Drive between Upper Paradise Road and Garth Street.
He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Const. Indy Bharaj.
There were no other injuries and no suspect information has been released.
Anyone who may have information or security camera video from the neighbourhood can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
