Man shot twice in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Thursday night

A 25-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot several times late Thursday in the city’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police received a call just before 11:30 p.m. about a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Place de la Colombière near Olivier-Maurault Avenue.

Police say the victim was next to a parked vehicle when the suspect approached him on foot and shot him in the upper and lower body.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim was brought to hospital and is in stable condition. He is expected to be questioned by investigators.

Several casings were found in the area and the K-9 squad was brought in as part of the investigation.

No arrests have been made.