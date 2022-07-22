Menu

Crime

Man shot twice in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Thursday night

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 6:05 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot several times late Thursday in the city’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police received a call just before 11:30 p.m. about a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Place de la Colombière near Olivier-Maurault Avenue.

Police say the victim was next to a parked vehicle when the suspect approached him on foot and shot him in the upper and lower body.

Police officer shot following foot chase in downtown Montreal

The suspect fled the scene. The victim was brought to hospital and is in stable condition. He is expected to be questioned by investigators.

Several casings were found in the area and the K-9 squad was brought in as part of the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

