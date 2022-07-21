SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, Sask. inmates test positive for COVID-19

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 8:45 pm
17 inmates at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge tested positive for COVID-19.
17 inmates at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge tested positive for COVID-19. LHG

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said they are closely monitoring employees and inmates after 17 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan.

A statement from corrections noted that none of the inmates at the facility on Nekaneet First Nation currently require acute care or hospitalization.

“Please note that for privacy reasons, we cannot release details of an individual’s medical conditions; however, we can say there have not been any inmates requiring acute care or hospitalization.”

“Inmates and staff are offered COVID tests routinely and tests are available upon request and/or at the recommendation of health care staff.”

CSC said staff are being supplied with personal protective gear like medical masks, respirators, and face shields.

Inmates are offered medical masks, and are being encouraged to wear them when not in their cells.

It added that regularly-scheduled visits might be affected by this, and other options are being offered to inmates to connect with their support networks and families.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagCorrectional Service of Canada tagInmates tagHospitalization tagMedical Masks tagNekaneet First Nation tag

