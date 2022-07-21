Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teens charged in man’s homicide in Norway House

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 8:04 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Two teenaged boys have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Norway House Cree Nation. File / Global News

Two teenaged boys have been charged in connection to the stabbing death of a man in Norway House Cree Nation.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man from Norway House, was stabbed during an altercation with several suspects around 11:45 p.m. July 14.

Read more: Norway House murder victim identified, Manitoba RCMP looking for leads

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Trending Stories

On Thursday RCMP announced two boys, aged 16 and 17, both from Norway House, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder July 18.

The accused remain in custody and both made their first court appearances Wednesday, RCMP say.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime' Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime
Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagSecond Degree Murder tagManitoba RCMP tagNorway House Cree Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers