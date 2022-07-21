Teens charged in man’s homicide in Norway House

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenaged boys have been charged in connection to the stabbing death of a man in Norway House Cree Nation.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man from Norway House, was stabbed during an altercation with several suspects around 11:45 p.m. July 14.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

On Thursday RCMP announced two boys, aged 16 and 17, both from Norway House, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder July 18.

The accused remain in custody and both made their first court appearances Wednesday, RCMP say.

3:34 Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime Manitoba RCMP seeing rise in violent crime