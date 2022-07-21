Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after shots fired in northeast Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 5:40 pm
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the northeast community of Greenview July 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the northeast community of Greenview July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a northeast neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 4600 block of Greenview Drive N.E. and found an injured man.

Read more: Woman missing since 2016 believed victim of homicide: Calgary police

He was rushed to hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was injured.

Trending Stories

Investigators quickly blocked off both ends of the road and began going door to door looking for witnesses and video.

Calgary paramedics confirm they were called to a shopping centre parking lot a few blocks away on Edmonton Trail around the same time.

A man was taken to hospital from there with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear yet if or how the two incidents are related.

More to come…

Calgary crime tagShooting tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Shooting tagDrive-by Shooting tagNortheast Calgary tagGreenview tag

