Man rushed to hospital after shots fired in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a northeast neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 4600 block of Greenview Drive N.E. and found an injured man.

He was rushed to hospital, but it’s unclear how badly he was injured.

Investigators quickly blocked off both ends of the road and began going door to door looking for witnesses and video.

Calgary paramedics confirm they were called to a shopping centre parking lot a few blocks away on Edmonton Trail around the same time.

A man was taken to hospital from there with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear yet if or how the two incidents are related.

More to come…