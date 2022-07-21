Calgary’s tight rental market leaving university students in a lurch

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s housing crunch has some college and university students scrambling to find a place to live when school starts in the fall.

The University of Calgary Students’ Union says for the first time ever, UCalgary residences are full and waitlisted students have been advised that they cannot be accommodated in on-campus housing.

But off-campus is no better.

With an average one per cent vacancy rate in the city, students are competing against other desperate renters vying for a home.

Calgarians are being asked to consider renting any type of housing to students — whether it be a spare room, basement suite, apartment, or laneway housing.

“Students will be looking to move here as early as August and definitely for September,” students’ union president Nicole Schmidt said in a news release.

"Students will be looking to move here as early as August and definitely for September," students' union president Nicole Schmidt said in a news release.

"If you're able, please consider renting to a student. Renting to students is a win-win: students get a great place to live while studying and landlords get new revenue."

The SU said it has seen a steep decline in rental housing postings on its housing board, with only 15 advertisements purchased throughout June and July.

That’s compared to 75 ads bought in June and July of 2019, before the pandemic.

Schmidt said access to safe and affordable housing for students is an ongoing concern, but this year they’re experiencing an even harder time than usual.

“Students deserve to access safe, clean, and affordable housing while they pursue their studies,” she said.

“The current rental market is tight and what’s available often costs more than what students can afford. This is an access and affordability issue.”

Landlords and students can visit www.places4students.com and search “University of Calgary” to post or find available rentals, sublets, or roommates.

