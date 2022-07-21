Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Amber Heard to appeal $10M judgment in Johnny Depp defamation case

By Denise Lavoie The Associated Press
Posted July 21, 2022 3:41 pm
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022. AP

Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the US$10.35-million judgment she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial that exposed the inner workings of their troubled marriage.

Heard’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where a six-week trial featured riveting testimony from both Heard and Depp. The document notifies the Virginia Court of Appeals that Heard intends to appeal the judgment, as well as rulings the judge made after the verdict, including rejecting Heard’s request to set aside the verdict and dismiss the lawsuit or order a new trial.

Read more: Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Johnny Depp win

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement. “While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10-million in compensatory damages and $5-million in punitive damages.

The punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 under a state cap. The jury awarded Heard $2-million on her counterclaim.

Much of the testimony during the six-week trial focused on Heard’s claims that she had been physically and sexually abused by Depp at least a dozen times. Depp insisted that he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser.

Read more: Johnny Depp settles assault lawsuit filed by ‘City of Lies’ crew member

“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances,” a spokesperson for Depp said in a statement.

We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Click to play video: 'Heard’s lawyers refute Depp’s claims she perpetrated a hoax: ‘what would Amber Heard’s motive be?’' Heard’s lawyers refute Depp’s claims she perpetrated a hoax: ‘what would Amber Heard’s motive be?’
Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Johnny Depp tagAmber Heard tagjohnny depp amber heard tagJohnny Depp trial tagAmber Heard trial tagjohnny depp lawsuit tagjohnny depp update tagAmber Heard lawsuit tagamber heard update tagAmber Heard appeal tagWill Amber Heard appeal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers