Crews called to highly visible fire at North Surrey recycling facility

Crews were called to highly visible fire in North Surrey on Thursday.

The Surrey Fire Service said the one-alarm blaze broke out in a recycling facility at 120 Street and Old Yale Road.

Crews had nearly knocked the fire down by noon, but a thick column of smoke could still be seen from kilometres away.

Officials said 16 firefighters were on scene, and no reports of injuries so far.

