Fire

Crews called to highly visible fire at North Surrey recycling facility

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 3:27 pm
A thick column of smoke is seen rising from a fire at a recycling facility in North Surrey on July 21, 2022.
A thick column of smoke is seen rising from a fire at a recycling facility in North Surrey on July 21, 2022. Courtesy: Matt Lorenzi

Crews were called to highly visible fire in North Surrey on Thursday.

The Surrey Fire Service said the one-alarm blaze broke out in a recycling facility at 120 Street and Old Yale Road.

Crews had nearly knocked the fire down by noon, but a thick column of smoke could still be seen from kilometres away.

Trending Stories

Officials said 16 firefighters were on scene, and no reports of injuries so far.

