Traffic

Winnipeg man ejected from vehicle, killed after crash in RM of Springfield ditch

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 3:27 pm
RCMP Oakbank detachment.
RCMP Oakbank detachment. RCMP

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a single-vehicle highway crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police were called to the intersection of Highway 207 and Suthwyn Road in the RM of Springfield just before 6 a.m., where they found a severely damaged car in the ditch, and a man lying on the ground near the vehicle.

The man, who was declared dead on scene, was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg driver, 17, arrested in crash that killed RM of St. Andrews man

The investigation has determined that the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road and went into the ditch, where it hit the bank of a service road, ejecting the man from the vehicle.

Although the investigation continues, police said the man does not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt, and speed was potentially a factor in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2' Carberry RCMP investigate fatal crash involving semi-truck that killed 2

 

