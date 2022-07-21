Winnipeg man ejected from vehicle, killed after crash in RM of Springfield ditch

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a single-vehicle highway crash Wednesday morning, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police were called to the intersection of Highway 207 and Suthwyn Road in the RM of Springfield just before 6 a.m., where they found a severely damaged car in the ditch, and a man lying on the ground near the vehicle.

The man, who was declared dead on scene, was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, police said.

The investigation has determined that the driver failed to navigate a curve in the road and went into the ditch, where it hit the bank of a service road, ejecting the man from the vehicle.

Although the investigation continues, police said the man does not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt, and speed was potentially a factor in the crash.