Calgary police officer charged with off-duty indecent act

A Calgary police officer has been arrested and charged in relation to off-duty conduct.
Daryn Emmett, 54, was arrested and charged in relation to an indecent act on Wednesday.
According to a Calgary Police Service release, Emmett has been a CPS officer for 12 years and was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
“As the incident occurred off-duty, any potential for internal discipline will depend on the outcome of the criminal case,” police said in a news release on Thursday.
