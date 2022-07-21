Calgary police officer charged with off-duty indecent act

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary police officer has been arrested and charged in relation to off-duty conduct.

Daryn Emmett, 54, was arrested and charged in relation to an indecent act on Wednesday.

Read more: Calgary police seek answers in Southview fatal assault

According to a Calgary Police Service release, Emmett has been a CPS officer for 12 years and was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

“As the incident occurred off-duty, any potential for internal discipline will depend on the outcome of the criminal case,” police said in a news release on Thursday.