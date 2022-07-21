Menu

Crime

Calgary police officer charged with off-duty indecent act

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 21, 2022 2:20 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters signage is seen in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A Calgary police officer has been arrested and charged in relation to off-duty conduct.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters signage is seen in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A Calgary police officer has been arrested and charged in relation to off-duty conduct.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

A Calgary police officer has been arrested and charged in relation to off-duty conduct.

Daryn Emmett, 54, was arrested and charged in relation to an indecent act on Wednesday.

Read more: Calgary police seek answers in Southview fatal assault

According to a Calgary Police Service release, Emmett has been a CPS officer for 12 years and was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

“As the incident occurred off-duty, any potential for internal discipline will depend on the outcome of the criminal case,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

