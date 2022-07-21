SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting 7 deaths, 44 new hospitalizations in weekly update

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert discusses timing when it comes to second COVID-19 booster doses' Expert discusses timing when it comes to second COVID-19 booster doses
Across Atlantic Canada, there is now expanded access to a second COVID-19 booster dose. But varying advice in each province can cause confusion. As Robert Lothian reports, one expert believes getting the timing right comes down to a number of factors.

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,877 positive PCR tests in the seven days ending June 18.

During that period, there were also 44 new hospital admissions. The median age of those hospitalized is 75.

In comparison, the seven-day period ending July 12 saw 1,562 new PCR cases and five deaths.

Read more: N.S. saw 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in June, 1st monthly report shows

Last week, the province released its first monthly COVID-19 report, which stated there were 15 deaths attributed to the virus for the entire month of June.

However, the province stressed that “deaths are subject to a lag in reporting,” and current month numbers should be “interpreted with caution.”

Fourth doses of the vaccine, or a second booster, are currently open in the province for people aged 50 and older if 168 days have passed since the last dose.

Some other provinces, including New Brunswick, have already expanded second booster eligibility to anyone aged 18 and older.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 available in N.S. in early August

Nova Scotia has also said that appointments will open in early August for the Moderna pediatric vaccine.

The vaccine, which is for children aged five and under, was approved by Health Canada on July 14.

 

