Man facing multiple charges in alleged Niagara Falls, Ont. abduction, sex assault

A Niagara Falls man is facing eight charges in connection with an abduction and sexual assault investigation in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. near Drummond Road and Highway 420. A female victim in her 20s told police she was walking in the area when a man forced into a pickup truck.

Detectives say the woman was sexually assaulted and suffered facial injuries before she was able to escape on foot. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old suspect was arrested at a Niagara Falls residence and a truck was seized for forensic examination.

The accused is facing a sex assault charge and seven others related to uttering threats and kidnapping.

Investigators say they’re are still hoping to speak with the driver of a white pickup truck — a man who assisted the victim following the assault and dropped her off safely near Frederica Street in Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information or possible security camera footage is asked to reach out to detectives with Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.