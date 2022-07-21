Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

More than $220K income needed to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver: analysis

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Sticker Shock: Canada’s housing inflation keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines' Sticker Shock: Canada’s housing inflation keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines
The housing market was hot even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with prices leaving many wanting to purchase a home frustrated, but in the last few years that difficulty has soared as prices skyrocketed. In part three of Global News' "Sticker Shock" series, Anne Gaviola looks at the impact of housing inflation and how it's keeping many prospective buyers on the sidelines – May 26, 2022

You’ll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new housing affordability data from Ratehub.ca.

While home prices have been going down in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton, the income required to purchase a home in these markets still remains higher due to stress test rates and rising mortgage rates.

Ratehub.ca says it used March 2022 and June 2022 real estate data to make the calculations.

Read more: Here’s what it takes to buy a home in Canada’s ‘soul-crushing’ housing market

Homebuyers in Toronto need to earn an extra $15,750, or seven per cent more, compared with March, with those in Vancouver needing to make $31,730, or 16 per cent, more.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Across all Canadian cities, the annual income needed to buy a home has jumped by $18,000 on average in just the last four months.

Victoria, B.C. saw the biggest increase in June compared to March, with $35,760 or 23 per cent in additional income required.

Read more: Many Canadians willing to relocate, make other sacrifices to afford a home: report

Click to play video: 'Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder' Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder
Rising interest rates hit home owners and buyers harder – Jul 13, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
housing market tagVancouver real estate tagToronto Real Estate tagVancouver housing taginterest rate tagToronto Housing tagmortgage rate tagRatehub.ca tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers