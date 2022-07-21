Toronto council approves next steps to define funding, partnership for FIFA World Cup 2026

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council says it has authorized next steps to solidify partnership and funding agreements between all levels of government and Canada Soccer ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Following council approval, the City said its moving to execute a “multi-party” agreement with the Ontario and federal governments to ensure necessary financial support for Toronto as one of the host cities for the tournament.

Council also approved a city secretariat to coordinate Toronto’s hosting activities and related financial support.

Toronto city officials said the world cup in 2026 is expected to create 3,300 jobs, book 292,000 visitor room nights, generate projected Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) revenues of $3.5 million and generate $307 million in GDP for Toronto.

In mid-June, Toronto was selected by FIFA to be one of the host cities for the men’s 2026 World Cup tournament hosted by North American countries Canada, U.S. and Mexico. Vancouver was the only other Canadian city to be chosen as Edmonton was left out.

The expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Toronto will host multiple matches at BMO Field and a major fan festival across the city for the duration of the 32-day tournament, officials said.

The city said the total cost for the five matches is anticipated to be around $300 million, projecting that figure in 2026 dollars as it includes inflation and a 10 per cent contingency.

Exact dates for games in Toronto will be determined later on.

“We will be ready to welcome the world to Toronto for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Toronto mayor John Tory said. “Now our staff can begin the important work engaging with our partners to prepare for this global event and secure sponsorships and partnerships to help support this event.”

