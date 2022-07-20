New polls finds majority of British Columbians support return to mask mandate

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 cases going up across British Columbia, a majority of British Columbians would support the return to a mask mandate, recent polling has found.

In a poll released by the Angus Reid Institute, 55 per cent of people in the province would be in favour of requiring masks in public indoor spaces.

The national average was 51 per cent approval, with Alberta the lowest in the country at 36 per cent.

British Columbians are also the most likely to support a return to a vaccine passport with 30 per cent of those polled supporting the measure, higher than the 25-per cent national average.

The mask mandate popularity has decreased over time as vaccination rates have gone up and COVID-19 measures have been eased.

In November 2020, 86 per cent of people in B.C. supported the mandate compared to 55 per cent now.

B.C.’s government is also leading the way on the public’s perception on how the pandemic is being managed.

To the question of whether the premier is handling the pandemic well, 68 per cent of British Columbians reacted positively.

Just 24 per cent of British Columbians think the government has done a poor job.

“Outgoing B.C. Premier John Horgan, who has consistently been graded well on the pandemic, receives the highest praise, with more than two-thirds in that province saying he has done well on COVID-19,” the Angus Reid Institute report on the poll reads.

British Columbians are split on whether they are concerned about a lack of COVID-19 data available.

Of those asked, 44 per cent are frustrated with a lack of data and 43 per cent are not concerned about the lack of information.

On the question of bringing back COVID-19 briefings, 42 per cent say it would make them feel better and 46 per cent say it wouldn’t really matter.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 13 – 17, 2022 among a representative randomized sample of 1,602 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.