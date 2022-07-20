Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Montreal-area city approves crossbow hunt to control deer population in local park

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2022 3:19 pm
A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020.A city south of Montreal is planning a controlled hunt to kill most of the deer living in a local park after its population jumped by almost 50 per cent over the last year. View image in full screen
A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020.A city south of Montreal is planning a controlled hunt to kill most of the deer living in a local park after its population jumped by almost 50 per cent over the last year. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A city on Montreal’s south shore is planning a controlled hunt with crossbows this fall to kill most of the deer living in a local park, after their population jumped by almost 50 per cent over the last year.

The deer population in Michel-Chartrand Park must decrease and be controlled to prevent the situation from deteriorating, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier told reporters Wednesday.

Last spring, the park was home to more than 100 deer — almost 10 times the number that experts say it can comfortably support. The deer population has increased 238 per cent over the past five years.

“The park capacity is a maximum of 10 to 15 deer,” Fournier said, alongside city councillor Jonathan Tabarah.

Read more: Longueuil, Que. to delay deer culling to achieve herd size reduction target

Story continues below advertisement

Longueuil officials have been trying to cull the expanding white-tailed deer population for years but have faced strong backlash, including threats. An animal rights activist has taken the city to court over its plan to kill the deer, but Fournier said Longueuil cannot wait any longer.

“Seeing the urgency of the situation, we are moving forward with the deer herd reduction game plan, despite the legal processes underway,” she said.

Trending Stories

Fournier said the city requested a permit from Quebec’s Wildlife Department — which has yet to be delivered — to carry out a controlled hunt this fall with the use of crossbows instead of firearms, as the park is located in a residential area.

Read more: Animal-welfare advocates ask court to stop white-tailed deer cull south of Montreal

The city decided last November to capture and euthanize some of the herd, but Fournier said Wednesday that plan had to be revised because it would have allowed officials to kill only about 30 animals. New information, she said, “showed we needed to act in a much broader way.”

A wildlife rescue organization — Sauvetage Animal Rescue — had proposed to relocate the animals, but a veterinary ethics committee at Université de Montréal deemed that strategy unsafe.

Tabarah said the deer are contributing to road accidents, increasing the risks of Lyme disease in residents because the animals carry infected ticks, and damaging property. He said the animals lack food in the park and are travelling to neighbouring areas and risking being hit by cars.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we don’t do something rapidly, it’s sad, but we are going to lose the park,” Tabarah said Wednesday, adding that the animals are threatening the area’s biodiversity.

Click to play video: 'Montreal-area deer herd may get its day in court' Montreal-area deer herd may get its day in court
© 2022 The Canadian Press
White-tailed Deer tagDeer Hunting tagLongueuil deer tagLongueuil deer cull tagDeer overpopulation tagcrossbow hunting tagCahterine Fournier tagParc Michel Chartrand tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers