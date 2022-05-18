Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Animal-welfare advocates ask court to stop white tailed deer cull south of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 1:46 pm
A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. A well-known Quebec lawyer is going before the Superior Court to prevent the cull of white-tailed deer living in a forest in Longueuil, just south of Montreal. View image in full screen
A deer is seen at the Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. A well-known Quebec lawyer is going before the Superior Court to prevent the cull of white-tailed deer living in a forest in Longueuil, just south of Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A well-known Quebec lawyer is going before the Superior Court to prevent the cull of white-tailed deer living in a forest on Montreal’s South Shore.

Lawyer Anne-France Goldwater, who has previously voiced her opposition to the plan, has filed a court petition on behalf of herself, a wildlife rescue organization called Sauvetage Animal Rescue, and a local animal-rights activist.

Read more: Montreal-area city revives controversial plan to kill majority of deer herd in local park

Goldwater is asking the court to prevent Quebec’s Wildlife Department and the City of Longueuil from killing the deer until the case is heard.

Last November, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier said the city would kill all but about 15 deer in order to protect the Michel-Chartrand Park, which can’t support the roughly 70 deer living there.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Longueuil open to discussion with animal rescue group over deer culling plan

Sauvetage Animal Rescue had proposed to relocate the animals, but the committee said last year the only short-term solution was to kill them.

Longueuil’s previous administration had planned to cull the deer in the fall of 2020, but the city relented after a strong backlash that included a petition, a protest and threats against the former mayor.

Goldwater says the case is expected before a judge next month.

Click to play video: 'Longueuil, Que., open to discussion with animal rescue groups over deer culling plan' Longueuil, Que., open to discussion with animal rescue groups over deer culling plan
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Longueuil tagAnne-France Goldwater tagCatherine Fournier tagWhite-tailed Deer tagLongueuil deer tagSauvetage Animal Rescue tagLongueuil deer cull tagQuebec Wildlife Department tagdeer habitat tagdeer overcrowding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers