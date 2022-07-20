Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

No immediate plans to expand COVID-19 booster eligibility in Manitoba: top doc

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 4:09 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, said Wednesday the province has no immediate plans to expand fourth COVID-19 dose eligibility to all adults. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, said Wednesday the province has no immediate plans to expand fourth COVID-19 dose eligibility to all adults. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says the province has no immediate plans to expand fourth COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all adults.

That’s despite recent moves by other provinces to make the booster accessible to everyone over the age of 18.

Read more: Manitoba expands COVID vaccine eligibility to include kids four and under

Dr. Brent Roussin said Wednesday Manitoba will instead likely wait for the fall, when he says a new bivalent vaccine may be available.

“In early fall, there’s a real chance of a bivalent vaccine. That we begin our fall campaign with that is going to be, very likely, more effective against the newer variants that we’re dealing with,” Roussin said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba to expand vaccine eligibility for children 6 months to 4 years old' COVID-19: Manitoba to expand vaccine eligibility for children 6 months to 4 years old
COVID-19: Manitoba to expand vaccine eligibility for children 6 months to 4 years old

“Because there’s going to be a three to six month interval between doses, a large fourth dose campaign right now could potentially delay the receipt of a much, possibly, better vaccine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currently available COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent — tailored solely to the original novel coronavirus.

Read more: COVID-19: How bivalent vaccines could help protect against new variants

The proposed bivalent vaccines target specific mutations in the spike protein seen in both the old strain and newer Omicron strain, which itself has spawned several more infectious subvariants dominating infections today.

Ontario and Alberta, though, have both opened up second boosters to all adults.

Click to play video: 'Parents and COVID-19 vaccines for young children' Parents and COVID-19 vaccines for young children
Parents and COVID-19 vaccines for young children

In Manitoba, access to fourth shots is limited to people aged 50-plus, Indigenous people aged 30 or older, people in personal care and assisted living homes and some immunocompromised people.

Trending Stories

Roussin said Wednesday one booster already provides good protection against severe outcomes for those over 18 who aren’t eligible for a second.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses to those aged 18 to 59 amid 7th wave

He added only roughly 55 per cent of eligible Manitobans are vaccinated with a third dose as it is.

“The real issue is is getting people that first booster and those that are high risk then, certainly the fourth dose,” Roussin said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids coming soon' Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids coming soon
Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young kids coming soon

Meanwhile, the province announced Wednesday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger children.

Roussin says kids aged six months to four years will now be able to get a shot of the Moderna vaccine recently approved for use in children.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise in Manitoba: health data

Story continues below advertisement

Because of limited availability, the vaccines will at first be offered to priority groups such as Indigenous children and kids with chronic lung disease. Parents of eligible children can begin booking appointments online or by phone as of Monday.

Roussin says all children six months and older will be eligible in the near future, once more shipments of vaccine arrive.

— with files from Global News’ Sam Thompson and The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagVaccine tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tagmoderna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers