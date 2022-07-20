COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 deaths, 104 new cases, outbreaks at Fairhaven, Springdale Manor

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” for the fourth week in a row as active cases surged over the past seven days, according to Wednesday’s update from the regional health unit.

The index was previously at “low risk” from May 25 to June 22. The index was at “high risk” on May 11.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Of note, case rate and rapid antigen test positivity are at “high.”

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index for July 20, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:50 p.m.:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 84 since the pandemic was declared —two new deaths since the July 13 update and the first deaths reported since June 29. The health unit says one was an unvaccinated man in his 80s; the other was a vaccinated woman in her 90s.

On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 104 since the July 13 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 231 — up from 200 reported on July 13 and 176 on July 6. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,915 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday afternoon reported five inpatients — most recent available data. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 359 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, one more since the July 13 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 7,600 cumulative resolved cases — 71 more since July 13 — which make up approximately 96 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

On Thursday evening, medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott will host a question and answer session on vaccination for youth under age six. The session will be live on the health unit’s Instagram page starting at 5:30 p.m.

Join Dr. Thomas Piggott for an Instagram LIVE event on July 21 at 5:30pm. Dr. P will discuss the under 6 yrs COVID-19 vaccine. Live questions will be answered as time permits. OR comment your questions now to make sure he touches on them!

For PPH on Instagram @ptbohealth pic.twitter.com/4T5WJhCkrs — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) July 20, 2022

The health unit reports 359,652 doses administered — 90 more doses since July 13.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 54 per cent have three doses and 15 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 57 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 18 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 17 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. North. Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. All appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks.

Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough : Declared July 14. On July 18 the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside 4 area with 18 active cases: 11 residents and seven staff.

: Declared July 14. On July 18 the home reported the outbreak is in the Riverside 4 area with 18 active cases: 11 residents and seven staff. Congregate living facility (No. 45) in Peterborough: Declared July 11

(No. 45) in Peterborough: Declared July 11 Congregate living facility (No. 44) in Peterborough: Declared July 6.

(No. 44) in Peterborough: Declared July 6. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared July 7.

The health unit has reported 160 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

