Belleville firefighters fend off John Street blaze started by discarded cigarette

One simple action was enough to cause a fire that required the attention of Belleville Fire and Emergency Services on Wednesday.

Belleville fire crews say the blaze on John Street broke out just after midnight when some garbage and cardboard boxes were ignited by a discarded cigarette.

“If you smoke in your home, please ensure that cigarettes are disposed of in a non-combustible container,” said Jason Williams, fire prevention officer.

According to BFES, firefighters were called to action at 1-200 John St. in Belleville in the early morning hours.

Crews found a structure fire underway coming from the back deck area of the home.

The firefighters jumped to action and were able to suppress the fire without incident or injury.

An investigation into the cause determined that the fire started from a discarded cigarette.

BFES says fires related to discarded cigarettes are and have been the leading cause of fatal fires in Ontario for many years and are “regularly” involving homes without working fire alarms.

Belleville Fire and Emergency Services say residents should properly dispose of cigarettes and to conduct regular checks on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.