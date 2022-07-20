London, Ont. police catch man sought in multiple break-in investigations

Send this page to someone via email

London police say they have arrested a man they were looking for following a string of break-ins in the city.

Police say information received from the public led to the arrest of a previously wanted man, William Edward Dundas.

Dundas was one of two men police allege were involved in break-ins at two residences and eight businesses between June 24 and July 9.

William Edward Dundas, 33, and Maxwell Douglas Westman, 27, both of London, have been jointly charged with six counts of break and enter and theft, and break and enter with intent.

Westman is also charged with one additional count of break and enter and theft.

Westman appeared in court in London on Monday, but Dundas was charged by warrant because police could not locate him.

The thefts include:

June 24 – two residences in the 1800 block of Richmond Street, a business in the 400 block of Sunningdale Road

June 29 – three businesses, one located in the 700 block of Talbot Street, one located in the 900 block of Fanshawe Park Road West, and one located in the 1300 block of Fanshawe Park Road West

July 1 – two businesses, one located in the 500 block of Talbot Street, one located in the 600 block of Colborne Street

July 2 – a business located in the 300 block of Oxford Street West

July 9 – a business located in the 1200 block of Huron Street

Police say there was approximately $17,050 in damages sustained, and approximately $11,010 worth of property and cash reported stolen.