World

Putin casts doubts on Europe gas flows, questions quality of turbines returned by Canada

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 20, 2022 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Putin questions quality of gas turbines returned by Canada' Putin questions quality of gas turbines returned by Canada
WATCH: Putin questions quality of gas turbines returned by Canada

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it was not clear in what condition the Nord Stream 1 turbine will be returned in after repairs in Canada, adding to uncertainty about the pipeline, which is due back in operation after maintenance.

Putin said that there was also a risk that the serviced equipment could be switched off, which would stop gas flows through Nord Stream 1.

Read more: Trudeau: Russia is trying to ‘divide’ western allies over turbine issue

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom cut gas exports to Europe via the route to 40 per cent capacity in June, blaming delays in the return of a turbine that Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada.

That turbine, which was caught up in sanctions, was reported this week to be on its way back to be refitted.

“Now they are saying that they will return these machines, at least one of them. But in which quality will they be returned, what are the technical parameters after this repair, which is planned?” Putin said at a televised event.

“Maybe… they will turn it off at some point, and that’s it, and Nord Stream 1 will stop, because they came from there, from Canada,” Putin added without elaborating.

Click to play video: '‘We’re watching…a game of political chicken’: Worries rise Russia will shut off gas to Europe' ‘We’re watching…a game of political chicken’: Worries rise Russia will shut off gas to Europe
‘We’re watching…a game of political chicken’: Worries rise Russia will shut off gas to Europe

Nord Stream 1 is the single largest direct Russian gas supply route to Europe, It is due to restart gas exports on Thursday after a 10-day annual maintenance.

Read more: Ottawa’s turbine return may weaken West’s unity against Russia: Rick Hillier

Putin also suggested earlier on Wednesday there might be a further reduction in supplies via the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse which has relied heavily on Russian fuel.

© 2022 Reuters
