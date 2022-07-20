Parts of southern Manitoba hit with over 100 mm of rain, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Yet another summer storm has come and gone in southern Manitoba, leaving meteorologists looking at some truly impressive numbers.

According to Brad Vrolijk of Environment and Climate Change Canada, the hardest-hit community was Teulon, which saw a whopping total of 114 millimetres of rain by the time the system passed through.

Vrolijk told 680 CJOB’s The Start that a line of thunderstorms also ripped through the Whiteshell.

“With that hot and really humid weather we’ve had lately, all that water in the air came right back down and we saw, again, amounts of up to close to 100 millimetres,” he said.

“In Falcon Lake, they got 104 millimetres of rain. … In Hadashville, they got 97, and even into parts of the eastern Red River Valley, they got 70 to 90 millimetres of rain.”

Vrolijk said a number of areas also dealt with strong winds, with Clearwater seeing wind gusts of up to 126 km/h.

Although Winnipeggers did get a little bit wet Tuesday, it didn’t come close to some of the totals seen elsewhere in the province.

Vrolijk said the city was spared the brunt of the rain and stormy weather.

“We had the thunderstorms roll in here early in the morning and they continued northwards and stalled out.”

Thankfully, the province is expected to get a break from all the wet stuff, with sunshine in the forecast for the next few days.

The storm also had a major impact on power throughout the province, with Manitoba Hydro dealing with upwards of 15,000 customers in the dark at various points on Tuesday.

Hydro’s Bruce Owen told 680 CJOB on Wednesday morning that only a few hundred customers were still without power, and that crews had made great progress given the weather conditions.

Many of those who haven’t had power restored are in areas where there are safety concerns for Hydro workers.

“With the amount of rain that’s fallen, we do have some washed-out rural roads. So in order to get to some downed lines or a downed pole, we’ve got to navigate that as well,” Owen said.

“Some of these areas where you’ve got downed poles, the ditches are full of water, so we’ve got to get the right machinery there and the only way to do that is to put it on a flatbed truck.”

