Crime

North Vancouver RCMP warn of fake cop demanding payment at roadside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 7:01 pm
North Vancouver RCMP said someone driving a vehicle similar to this one pulled a driver over Monday and demanded payment at the side of the road. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP said someone driving a vehicle similar to this one pulled a driver over Monday and demanded payment at the side of the road. North Vancouver RCMP

North Vancouver RCMP has issued a warning about a police impersonator allegedly trying to scam motorists during fake traffic stops.

Police say the man pulled a driver over around 3:30 p.m. Monday on E 13th Street near Moody Avenue, using a navy or dark grey Chevrolet Tahoe equipped with red and blue flashing lights.

The suspect, clad in a vest and hat emblazoned with “police,” identified himself as “NVPD” to the driver, Mounties said. North Vancouver does not have a police department, and is served by the RCMP.

Police said the man didn’t appear to have a fully equipped police belt, but did have a baton-like tool.

“The suspect told the driver that he had been pulled over for ‘using GPS on his cell phone,’ then produced a debit/credit machine, and demanded payment for the violation. Sensing the situation was highly suspicious, the driver drove away and immediately contacted police,” RCMP said in a media release.

Mounties said officers will never ask for payment at roadside, and said anyone who is asked to do so should contact police immediately.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 25 and 30 and five-foot-nine with an average build, a slight goatee and no accent.

He was wearing a black round-neck t-shirt and navy cargo pants.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or video relevant to the investigation is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

