Canada

De la Montagne exit to remain closed until at least the end of this year

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 6:41 pm
Click to play video: 'De La Montagne exit off Ville-Marie Expressway still closed for construction' De La Montagne exit off Ville-Marie Expressway still closed for construction
WATCH: As Quebecers hit the roads for the busy summer travel period, there are still a lot of driving obstacles in their path. Road closures and detours are causing delays. The popular De la Montagne/St-Jacques exit off the eastbound Ville-Marie tunnel remains closed and isn't expected to re-open until the end of the year at the earliest. As Global’sTim Sargeant reports, it was initially supposed to re-open to traffic this summer.

Global News has learned that the scheduled reopening of the de la Montagne exit off the Ville-Marie expressway is being pushed back to the end of 2022 at the earliest, more than six months behind schedule.

A labour strike by engineers, which was resolved Tuesday afternoon, is partly to blame for the delays, according to Transports Québec officials.

“We can’t say right now when exactly it’s going to open. But we’re very confident, we anticipate that the exit will reopen by the end of 2022,” said Louis-André Bertrand, a spokesperson for Transports Québec.

Read more: Montrealers advised to plan ahead before heading out on the roads this summer

The off-ramp is part of a $2-billion project to overhaul the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels that is expected to last until the end of the decade.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The exit is an exit. It’s off the Ville-Marie expressway. It’s an isolated piece of roadway which they can be working on 24/7,” Rick Leckner, a traffic analyst, told Global News.

The revised schedule was only updated on the Transports Québec website following inquiries by Global News.

Read more: Key Ville-Marie exit in Montreal to remain closed until the summer

Leckner argues that information should have been already readily available.

“This is 2022, we’re still lacking a lot of the proper communication tools,” Leckner said.

Drivers are required to take the Guy Street exit prior to the de la Montagne or the Berri/Saint-Laurent street exits following de la Montagne.

