De la Montagne exit to remain closed until at least the end of this year

Global News has learned that the scheduled reopening of the de la Montagne exit off the Ville-Marie expressway is being pushed back to the end of 2022 at the earliest, more than six months behind schedule.

A labour strike by engineers, which was resolved Tuesday afternoon, is partly to blame for the delays, according to Transports Québec officials.

“We can’t say right now when exactly it’s going to open. But we’re very confident, we anticipate that the exit will reopen by the end of 2022,” said Louis-André Bertrand, a spokesperson for Transports Québec.

The off-ramp is part of a $2-billion project to overhaul the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels that is expected to last until the end of the decade.

“The exit is an exit. It’s off the Ville-Marie expressway. It’s an isolated piece of roadway which they can be working on 24/7,” Rick Leckner, a traffic analyst, told Global News.

The revised schedule was only updated on the Transports Québec website following inquiries by Global News.

Leckner argues that information should have been already readily available.

“This is 2022, we’re still lacking a lot of the proper communication tools,” Leckner said.

Drivers are required to take the Guy Street exit prior to the de la Montagne or the Berri/Saint-Laurent street exits following de la Montagne.