Traffic

Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 5:02 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after a crash in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:50 p.m. to Trethewey Drive and Martha Eaton Way, which is west of Black Creek Drive.

Police said it’s believed there was a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the motorcyclist — a man — to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The westbound lanes of Trethewey Drive were closed in the area following the collision.

