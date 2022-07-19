Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision

A motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre after a crash in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 3:50 p.m. to Trethewey Drive and Martha Eaton Way, which is west of Black Creek Drive.
Read more: Woman dies after crash on Highway 401, eastbound express lanes reopened at Mississauga Road
Police said it’s believed there was a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the motorcyclist — a man — to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Trending Stories
The westbound lanes of Trethewey Drive were closed in the area following the collision.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments