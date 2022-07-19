Menu

Crime

Three Regina youths charged in connection with firearms incident

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:34 pm
Three Regina youths were arrested after a weapons offence involving a firearm.
Three Regina youths were arrested after a weapons offence involving a firearm. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said they arrested three boys (one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds) after receiving a report of a weapons offence involving a firearm.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Edgar Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

A woman said three boys sprayed a dog with bear spray, and when she tried to confront the kids one of them pointed a gun at her.

Read more: Body found outside Regina business Monday afternoon

The boys were found nearby and found to be in breach of release orders.

One of the boys had alcohol and ammunition, and another boy gave officers a false identity.

A witness said one of the boys dropped a bag nearby, which was found and had two firearms in it.

Read more: Four teens charged in connection with weapons investigation: London, Ont. police

The 15-year-old is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, obstructing a police officer, and failure to comply with disposition.

One of the 16-year-olds was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and the other was charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.

All three accused made their appearance in Provincial Youth Court Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police are investigating 3 separate shootings weekend shootings' Toronto police are investigating 3 separate shootings weekend shootings
