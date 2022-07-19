Three Regina youths charged in connection with firearms incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said they arrested three boys (one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds) after receiving a report of a weapons offence involving a firearm.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Edgar Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

A woman said three boys sprayed a dog with bear spray, and when she tried to confront the kids one of them pointed a gun at her.

The boys were found nearby and found to be in breach of release orders.

One of the boys had alcohol and ammunition, and another boy gave officers a false identity.

A witness said one of the boys dropped a bag nearby, which was found and had two firearms in it.

The 15-year-old is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, obstructing a police officer, and failure to comply with disposition.

One of the 16-year-olds was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and the other was charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.

All three accused made their appearance in Provincial Youth Court Tuesday afternoon.