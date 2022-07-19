Could a new ‘Vancouver Special’ help tackle the city’s housing crisis? One councillor thinks so

Send this page to someone via email

Love them or hate them, there is no doubt that the iconic “Vancouver Special” housing form is a part of the city’s character.

The houses, built in large numbers between the mid 1960s and mid 1980s, were known for being cheap to build and maximizing allowable size on a lot. Because of their ubiquity and well-known dimensions, they were also known for quick permit turnaround times at city hall.

Now, as Vancouver grapples with a housing and affordability crisis, one city councillor is hoping to kick-start a new generation of Vancouver Specials — this time, in the form of multi-family or laneway homes.

Green Coun. Michael Wiebe is proposing to have city staff to come up with an “expedited building permit and construction process” for a new generation of easy to reproduce Vancouver Specials ranging from tiny homes to multi-family homes.

“A catalogue of next generation Vancouver Special houses could be created with pre-approved building forms that allow for an expedited permitting and construction process – a repeatable house that meets net zero energy and universal design standards, is constructed with wood and modular prefabrication by way of social employment and local procurement and operates with 100% renewable sources of energy,” the motion states.

“A pilot version of a next generation Vancouver Special could be designed by City of Vancouver architects and designers for a backyard mini modular Accessory Dwelling Unit,” it adds.

Along with cutting down permit times, the motion suggests an official, repeatable housing form would also cut labour needs, allow standardization of local materials and come with shorter building times.

Council is scheduled to debate Wiebe’s motion Tuesday.