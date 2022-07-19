Winnipeg police helicopter helps track down stolen vehicle, officers put 2 in custody

Two people are in custody after Winnipeg police — with the help of their Air-1 helicopter — tracked down a stolen vehicle Monday night.
Police said they were called to the area near Portage Avenue and Cavalier Drive, where a stolen vehicle had been spotted by the owner’s friend around 8:45 p.m.
The vehicle drove around west Winnipeg in what police called an unsafe manner, including driving into oncoming traffic, before being stopped by ground units directed by the helicopter.
The two occupants tried to hide in a William Avenue home but were found and taken into custody, according to police.
Police said they also seized a replica 9-mm handgun.
A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman each face a handful of charges, including possessing property obtained by crime, failing to comply with probation and possessing a weapon.
