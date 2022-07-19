Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police helicopter helps track down stolen vehicle, officers put 2 in custody

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 2:57 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

Two people are in custody after Winnipeg police — with the help of their Air-1 helicopter — tracked down a stolen vehicle Monday night.

Police said they were called to the area near Portage Avenue and Cavalier Drive, where a stolen vehicle had been spotted by the owner’s friend around 8:45 p.m.

The vehicle drove around west Winnipeg in what police called an unsafe manner, including driving into oncoming traffic, before being stopped by ground units directed by the helicopter.

Read more: Suspects wanted after stolen vehicle pursuits and carjacking

The two occupants tried to hide in a William Avenue home but were found and taken into custody, according to police.

Police said they also seized a replica 9-mm handgun.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman each face a handful of charges, including possessing property obtained by crime, failing to comply with probation and possessing a weapon.

Click to play video: '‘It’s always better to be tactically ready’ : Winnipeg Police respond to use of the tactical support team catalytic converter bust' ‘It’s always better to be tactically ready’ : Winnipeg Police respond to use of the tactical support team catalytic converter bust
‘It’s always better to be tactically ready’ : Winnipeg Police respond to use of the tactical support team catalytic converter bust – Jun 17, 2022
