Police release images of suspect alleged to have dragged woman off Hamilton Mountain trail

Police have released surveillance video of a Hamilton Mountain assault suspect who allegedly dragged a woman off a trail, last week.

Investigators say the woman was grabbed by a man she didn’t know around 9:30 a.m. on July 13 in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Donnici Drive.

“The male proceeded to assault her but was interrupted by witnesses walking by the area,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

The man, about five-foot-nine and between 18-24 years old, fled on foot southbound towards Upper Paradise Road and was later seen near Edgehill Drive.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black or navy baggy jogging pants with a black sweater or jacket tied around his waist and carrying a cross body bag, according to police.

Investigators say they are still seeking additional surveillance footage from residents in the area.

In terms of personal safety, police suggest people carry a mobile phone, avoid poorly lit paths and team up with a partner when walking or running on city trails.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.