Crime

Police release images of suspect alleged to have dragged woman off Hamilton Mountain trail

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 1:26 pm
Police have released photos and a video related to an unprovoked stranger assault on the the Hamilton Mountain. View image in full screen
Police have released photos and a video related to an unprovoked stranger assault on the the Hamilton Mountain. @HamiltonPolice

Police have released surveillance video of a Hamilton Mountain assault suspect who allegedly dragged a woman off a trail, last week.

Investigators say the woman was grabbed by a man she didn’t know around 9:30 a.m. on July 13 in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Donnici Drive.

Read more: Police say woman dragged off Hamilton Mountain trail in ‘unprovoked assault’

“The male proceeded to assault her but was interrupted by witnesses walking by the area,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

The man, about five-foot-nine and between 18-24 years old, fled on foot southbound towards Upper Paradise Road and was later seen near Edgehill Drive.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black or navy baggy jogging pants with a black sweater or jacket tied around his waist and carrying a cross body bag, according to police.

Trending Stories

Investigators say they are still seeking additional surveillance footage from residents in the area.

 

In terms of personal safety, police suggest people carry a mobile phone, avoid poorly lit paths and team up with a partner when walking or running on city trails.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

