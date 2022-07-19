Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.L. Opposition says premier should learn from Nova Scotia on doctor recruitment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian emergency rooms in crisis as doctors, nurses pushed to brink' Canadian emergency rooms in crisis as doctors, nurses pushed to brink
The situation in Canada's emergency rooms has grown critical, with patients overwhelming understaffed hospitals and the pandemic pushing facilities to the brink, burning out doctors and nurses. Those who stayed behind are now pleading for action. Abigail Bimman looks at the growing challenges, how patients are suffering, and how there have been deadly consequences.

The leader of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservative party says Premier Andrew Furey should follow Nova Scotia’s lead when it comes to recruiting doctors.

Opposition Leader David Brazil told reporters today he’s aware of efforts by Nova Scotia’s Health Department to convince Ukrainian doctors in Newfoundland to resettle in Nova Scotia.

Brazil says officials in Nova Scotia are successfully luring doctors from Newfoundland and Labrador and from foreign countries.

Read more: Ukrainian doctors in N.L. who fled the war say they are frustrated with province

He says Nova Scotia is being more assertive and creative than Newfoundland and Labrador in recruiting physicians, adding that Nova Scotia is also more accommodating to foreign doctors.

Trending Stories

Michael Holden is helping Ukrainian doctors settle in St. John’s, and he told The Canadian Press on Monday that they are frustrated by a lack of help from his province.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador’s medical association released a poll last month showing nearly one in four residents are without a family doctor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador tagAndrew Furey tagNova Scotia Doctors tagdoctor recruitment tagNL HEALTH tagNewfoundland doctors tagnewfoundland health tagNL doctors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers