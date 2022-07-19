Menu

Crime

Civilian complaints watchdog probes N.S. RCMP handling of woman’s 2017 murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: '‘I am so, so sorry this was the end result’: Tatamagouche murder suspect’s wife speaks out' ‘I am so, so sorry this was the end result’: Tatamagouche murder suspect’s wife speaks out
Ernie "Junior" Ross Duggan is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his next-door neighbour and with attempted murder for exchanging gunfire with police at a cemetery – Sep 20, 2017

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP is investigating the Nova Scotia RCMP’s handling of the 2017 sexual assault and murder of Susan Butlin.

Butlin, of Bayhead, N.S., was murdered by her neighbour Ernie Ross “Junior” Duggan on Sept. 17, 2017.

Read more: N.S. man wounded in police-involved shooting charged with first-degree murder of 58-year-old woman

The independent agency says that weeks before her murder, Butlin contacted the RCMP to report that Duggan had sexually assaulted her, but the watchdog says police did not file criminal charges and told Butlin to apply for a peace bond.

Ernie “Junior” Ross Duggan shot and killed Butlin inside her house four weeks after she first contacted police. View image in full screen
Ernie “Junior” Ross Duggan shot and killed Butlin inside her house four weeks after she first contacted police. Facebook

The agency says Duggan’s wife called 911 before the bond hearing to warn about her husband’s deteriorating behaviour and the risks to Butlin’s safety.

Butlin’s friends and family have alleged that the RCMP did not provide her with assistance or ensure she was safe from Duggan, who shot and killed Butlin inside her house four weeks after she first contacted police.

Read more: ‘I am so, so sorry this was the end result’: Tatamagouche murder suspect’s wife speaks out

The commission says it reviewed police materials and identified several areas of concern about the RCMP’s response to Butlin’s case and the way the force handles sexual assaults investigations.

Duggan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole for 20 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
