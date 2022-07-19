Civilian complaints watchdog probes N.S. RCMP handling of woman’s 2017 murder

Send this page to someone via email

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP is investigating the Nova Scotia RCMP’s handling of the 2017 sexual assault and murder of Susan Butlin.

Butlin, of Bayhead, N.S., was murdered by her neighbour Ernie Ross “Junior” Duggan on Sept. 17, 2017.

The independent agency says that weeks before her murder, Butlin contacted the RCMP to report that Duggan had sexually assaulted her, but the watchdog says police did not file criminal charges and told Butlin to apply for a peace bond.

Ernie "Junior" Ross Duggan shot and killed Butlin inside her house four weeks after she first contacted police.

The agency says Duggan’s wife called 911 before the bond hearing to warn about her husband’s deteriorating behaviour and the risks to Butlin’s safety.

Butlin’s friends and family have alleged that the RCMP did not provide her with assistance or ensure she was safe from Duggan, who shot and killed Butlin inside her house four weeks after she first contacted police.

The commission says it reviewed police materials and identified several areas of concern about the RCMP’s response to Butlin’s case and the way the force handles sexual assaults investigations.

Duggan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole for 20 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.