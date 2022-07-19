Menu

Crime

Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving, uttering threats: Lindsay police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:21 pm
Lindsay police arrested a man following a family dispute in Janetville on July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Lindsay police arrested a man following a family dispute in Janetville on July 18, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces multiple charges following a family dispute on Monday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say that at around 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a family dispute in the area of Song Bird Crescent in Janetville. Police say the man had been consuming alcohol and had reportedly left the area.

However, the man returned and was in a vehicle parked in the driveway when officers arrived.

Read more: Lindsay police officer ‘legally justified’ to use Taser in arrest, SIU finds

Brian Deloughery, 39, of Janetville, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), utter threats to cause death or bodily harm, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, a Liqour Licence Control Act infraction, and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Trending Stories
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 25.

