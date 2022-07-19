Guelph man charged in 3-year-old bank fraud case

Guelph police say a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bank fraud downtown over three years ago.
Officers were contacted by staff in July 2019 about a customer who allegedly deposited a company cheque for just under $18,000.
Trending Stories
They say the cheque was returned to the bank and the money wasn’t recovered.
READ MORE: Guelph man charged after DNA links him to a stolen pickup truck
Another police service had arrested the man on Monday on an outstanding warrant.
He’s been charged with fraud.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments