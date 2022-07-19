Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged in 3-year-old bank fraud case

The man is accused of committing fraud after cashing a cheque at a bank in 2019. He was arrested in another jurisdiction on Monday on an outstanding warrant.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 19, 2022 12:22 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police badge

Guelph police say a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bank fraud downtown over three years ago.

Officers were contacted by staff in July 2019 about a customer who allegedly deposited a company cheque for just under $18,000.

They say the cheque was returned to the bank and the money wasn’t recovered.

READ MORE: Guelph man charged after DNA links him to a stolen pickup truck

Another police service had arrested the man on Monday on an outstanding warrant.

He’s been charged with fraud.

