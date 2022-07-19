Guelph man charged in 3-year-old bank fraud case

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bank fraud downtown over three years ago.

Officers were contacted by staff in July 2019 about a customer who allegedly deposited a company cheque for just under $18,000.

They say the cheque was returned to the bank and the money wasn’t recovered.

Another police service had arrested the man on Monday on an outstanding warrant.

He’s been charged with fraud.