Guelph man charged after DNA links him to a stolen pickup truck

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say DNA evidence has connected a man back to a truck that was stolen in February.

Officers seized a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup on Feb. 19, which police say had been stolen several days earlier from an address outside the city.

Police then found evidence inside the truck and reportedly sent it to be analyzed at the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where they say the man’s DNA was located in the national DNA data bank.

Investigators say a 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with being an occupant inside a stolen vehicle.

Advertisement