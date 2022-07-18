Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after DNA links him to a stolen pickup truck

The DNA discovered inside the stolen vehicle matched the one that was on a national database. A 36-year-old man is facing charges.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 18, 2022 4:12 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say DNA evidence has connected a man back to a truck that was stolen in February.

Officers seized a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup on Feb. 19, which police say had been stolen several days earlier from an address outside the city.

Police then found evidence inside the truck and reportedly sent it to be analyzed at the Centre of Forensic Sciences, where they say the man’s DNA was located in the national DNA data bank.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph woman charged with theft after weekend incident, police say

Investigators say a 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested on Friday.

He has been charged with being an occupant inside a stolen vehicle.

 

