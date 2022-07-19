Mississauga teen facing attempted murder charge tied to early April fatal shooting in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga, Ont., teen is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a brazen fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls attraction in early April.

Niagara police say the 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday but released few details on his apprehension due to an ongoing investigation.

One teen died on scene and two others were sent to out-of-town hospitals following the shots fired incident near the Great Canadian Midway around midnight on April 8.

Detectives say all the boys they believe were involved in the shooting were under the age of 18.

Investigators have been seeking the whereabouts of a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew four-door pickup seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

The truck was headed west on Lundy’s Lane toward the Montrose Road and Highway 420 area.

Anyone with information can reach out to homicide detectives with Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.