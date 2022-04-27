Police still seek suspects, truck in early April fatal shooting in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they’re still seeking suspects, witnesses and a vehicle of interest connected with a brazen fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls attraction in early April.

Investigators made another appeal on Wednesday, 20 days after the weekend shooting, in an effort to identify and speak with individuals who were near the Great Canadian Midway around midnight on April 8.

View image in full screen Police are seeking a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4-door pick-up seen fleeing an early April shooting on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls. The vehicle has dark tinted windows, a tri-fold tonneau cover, and a moonroof. Visible damage may be present around a door handle and the front licence plate, according to homicide detectives. @NRPS

A teenager was shot dead and two others were injured in the incident at the popular tourist area on Clifton Hills.

Niagara police Staff Sgt. Steve Magistrale said three were shot, all boys under the age of 18.

At the time, Magistrale said a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew four-door pickup was seen fleeing the area after the shooting and may have some involvement.

That vehicle has still not been located, nor its occupants.

“So anybody in the community that has information that can assist us in either one, identifying the vehicle or the occupants, are greatly encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police,” Magistrale said.

The truck was last seen heading west on Lundy’s Lane toward the Montrose Road and Highway 420 area.

NRPS say the two males in hospital are still there and in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information can reach out to homicide detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009104 or Crime Stoppers

