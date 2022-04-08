Menu

Crime

Police investigating shooting in Niagara Falls’ Clifton Hill area

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 6:38 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in Niagara Falls early Friday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in Niagara Falls early Friday. Joseph Burd / Global News

Police say they’re investigating reports of a shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.

In a tweet posted after 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said detectives were investigating the reported incident in the Clifton Hill area.

Police were asking that people avoid the area.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

“This is an active investigation. We are speaking with detectives and will have more information shortly,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

More to come.

