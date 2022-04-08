Police investigating shooting in Niagara Falls’ Clifton Hill area

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re investigating reports of a shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.

In a tweet posted after 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said detectives were investigating the reported incident in the Clifton Hill area.

Police were asking that people avoid the area.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

“This is an active investigation. We are speaking with detectives and will have more information shortly,” a police spokesperson told Global News.

More to come.

Detectives are on-scene and investigating in the area of Clifton Hill near the Midway following reports of a shooting. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 8, 2022

