Tech

Elon Musk, Twitter at odds over trial timing. Who gains from a swift ruling?

By Tom Hals Reuters
Posted July 19, 2022 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal' Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal
Twitter is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an effort to force the completion of his $44 billion acquisition deal he initially agreed to in April. Musk said Friday he was backing away from the deal, setting the stage for a possible legal fight. He responded to the lawsuit on Twitter saying, "Oh the irony lol."

Twitter Inc’s showdown with Elon Musk over his US$44 billion takeover faces its first test on Tuesday, when a judge will weigh the company’s bid for a fast-tracked trial which it says it needs to ensure deal financing does not come unraveled.

The hearing began at 11 a.m. EDT and was being conducted via Zoom because the judge, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery, tested positive for COVID-19, according to court documents.

The San Francisco-based company is seeking to resolve months of uncertainty for its business as Musk tries to walk away from the deal over what he says are Twitter’s “spam” accounts that he says are fundamental to its value.

Read more: From purchase to pull-out: Where does the Elon Musk-Twitter saga go from here?

Twitter has asked McCormick to find Musk breached the merger agreement and to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of US$54.20 per share.

Twitter wants an expedited trial in September because it said Musk is smearing Twitter and undermining operations by refusing to approve business initiatives, such as an employee retention plan.

Trending Stories

The company said adopting Musk’s “slow walk” proposal for a 2023 trial leaves little time for additional litigation over deal financing if Musk is ordered to close. The deal financing expires in April.

Musk on Friday accused Twitter of seeking a “warp speed” trial to “railroad” him into buying the company.

Since agreeing in April to buy Twitter, Musk has questioned whether the company misled regulators about fake accounts and bots and said he has proposed a February trial to give him adequate time to investigate.

Twitter’s stock has slumped from above US$50 a share when the deal was announced to as low as US$32.55 last week.

It was trading around US$39.16 on Tuesday morning, up about two per cent and near the highest level since Musk said he was walking away.

Minor Myers, a professor at UConn School of Law, said he expected McCormick to adopt a trial schedule close to Twitter’s proposal.

“The longer it drags on, the more distraction for Twitter,” he said. “There’s more risk, more things that can go wrong.”

Click to play video: 'Trump lashes out at Elon Musk for voting history during rally, calls him a ‘bull—t’ artist' Trump lashes out at Elon Musk for voting history during rally, calls him a ‘bull—t’ artist
Trump lashes out at Elon Musk for voting history during rally, calls him a ‘bull—t’ artist – Jul 11, 2022
© 2022 Reuters
