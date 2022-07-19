Menu

Weather

Winnipeg spared the worst of overnight rainfall, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'July 19th Weather Update with Kahla Evans' July 19th Weather Update with Kahla Evans
More severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday around the region with periods of very heavy rainfall. Here’s weather specialist Kahla Evans with the forecast.

With wild weather hammering much of southwestern Manitoba, Winnipeg may have been spared the worst of the rainfall.

“I see a few stations here — one reported just under 74 millimetres of rain and 81 millimetres of rain (but) in the city here, I’m seeing reports of anywhere between about 15 millimetres and about 27 millimetres that fell overnight,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Danielle Desjardins.

Desjardins says the Portage la Prairie area was the hardest hit with rain.

Read more: More than 15,000 Manitoba Hydro customers in the dark due to storm-related outages

There are also reports that there may have been a tornado that touched down in the St. Malo area.

Desjardins said reports are being investigated, but there’s no hard evidence yet.

“Depending on the situation, we either assess social reports and the reports we receive at Environment Canada, or if the damage is very extensive, we do sometimes send a team out to investigate as well,” she said.

The forecast calls for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening, and some regions of the province — particularly in the north — are under heat warnings as well as special air quality statements due to an ongoing wildfire near Pukatawagan.

Click to play video: '15 -year anniversary of powerful Elie tornado' 15 -year anniversary of powerful Elie tornado
15 -year anniversary of powerful Elie tornado – Jun 22, 2022

 

 

