Winnipeg spared the worst of overnight rainfall, meteorologist says

With wild weather hammering much of southwestern Manitoba, Winnipeg may have been spared the worst of the rainfall.

“I see a few stations here — one reported just under 74 millimetres of rain and 81 millimetres of rain (but) in the city here, I’m seeing reports of anywhere between about 15 millimetres and about 27 millimetres that fell overnight,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Danielle Desjardins.

Desjardins says the Portage la Prairie area was the hardest hit with rain.

There are also reports that there may have been a tornado that touched down in the St. Malo area.

Desjardins said reports are being investigated, but there’s no hard evidence yet.

“Depending on the situation, we either assess social reports and the reports we receive at Environment Canada, or if the damage is very extensive, we do sometimes send a team out to investigate as well,” she said.

The forecast calls for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening, and some regions of the province — particularly in the north — are under heat warnings as well as special air quality statements due to an ongoing wildfire near Pukatawagan.

