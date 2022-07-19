Boy, 4, dies of injuries from golf cart crash near Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say a boy who was injured in a golf cart rollover near Peterborough on the weekend has died of his injuries.

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough County OPP reported a four-year-old boy who was involved in the July 17 golf cart rollover on Villiers Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township died of his injuries at a Toronto-area hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Police on Monday reported there were six people on the cart which was travelling southbound near the Bellmere Winds Golf Club at the time of the crash. A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. OPP said at the time that the boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP did not provide any other details, noting the collision remains under investigation.