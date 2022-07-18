Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Construction worker seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 28 near Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 7:00 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a construction worker was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough on July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a construction worker was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough on July 18, 2022. The Canadian Press file

A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 28 just east of Peterborough, on Monday afternoon, OPP report.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a collision on the highway in Douro-Dummer Township.

Read more: Boy suffers life-threatening injuries following golf cart rollover near Peterborough: OPP

The construction worker was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, OPP said Monday evening.

OPP closed the highway between Division Road and County Road 8 as they investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Trending Stories

OPP are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP' Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP
Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP – Jun 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pedestrian Struck tagPeterborough County OPP tagWorkplace Injury tagHwy 28 tagDouro-Dummer Township tagConstruction Worker tagCONSTRUCTION WORKER INJURED tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers