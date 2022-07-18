Construction worker seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 28 near Peterborough

A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 28 just east of Peterborough, on Monday afternoon, OPP report.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a collision on the highway in Douro-Dummer Township.
The construction worker was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, OPP said Monday evening.
OPP closed the highway between Division Road and County Road 8 as they investigate.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
OPP are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.
