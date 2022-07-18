Construction worker seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 28 near Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 28 just east of Peterborough, on Monday afternoon, OPP report.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2 p.m. officers responded to a collision on the highway in Douro-Dummer Township.

The construction worker was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, OPP said Monday evening.

OPP closed the highway between Division Road and County Road 8 as they investigate.

#Hwy28 is currently closed between Division Road and #Hwy7. #PtboOPP officers are conducting a traffic investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Please follow the detours. @OSMTownship @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/7bB3yBVJLW — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 18, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

