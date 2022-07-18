Blood Tribe man pleads guilty to 2019 hockey referee assault

Send this page to someone via email

Blood Tribe man Robert Farrell Creighton was handed a 90-day conditional sentence for his role in an on-ice brawl involving a hockey referee.

Creighton pled guilty to one count of assault in court on Monday.

An agreed statement of facts described a verbal fight between a referee and a 10-year-old player at a youth hockey tournament in 2019.

The player — who is Creighton’s grandson — hit the ref twice with a stick. In response, the official pushed the boy to the ice, where he hit his head.

Video of the altercation shows a group of adults, including Creighton and the boy’s uncle, Todd William Cross Child, approach the ref and push him before the ref fell down.

The statement of facts says Cross Child held the official on the ice while Creighton punched him. Bystanders eventually intervened.

Referee David Schindel sustained scrapes and redness during the attack.

Last year, Cross Child pled guilty to one count of assault for his role in the incident. He received a four-month conditional sentence, followed by eight months probation.

Creighton told the court he deeply regrets the incident.

Some of the conditions attached to his sentence include no contact with Schindel and no consumption of alcohol.

