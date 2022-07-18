Menu

Canada

Human remains found in Saskatoon park: police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 5:58 pm
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park this morning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park this morning. File / Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., police were called to Hyde Park where a passerby had located the remains.

As of Monday afternoon, police and the coroner were attempting to identify the individual and determine the circumstances of the death.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, and further information will be released when it comes available.

