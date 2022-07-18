Human remains found in Saskatoon park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., police were called to Hyde Park where a passerby had located the remains.

As of Monday afternoon, police and the coroner were attempting to identify the individual and determine the circumstances of the death.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, and further information will be released when it comes available.

